On the trail of some scary fellows in Haddenham

The second Scarecrow Festival launched at Haddenham fete saw around 60 of the scary fellows invade the village.

With the help of a trail map, villagers and visitors went on a scarecrow hunt to find as many of the 60 scarecrows on display as they could. These were made by individuals, businesses, clubs, societies and community groups, launched at the fete on June 10 and on view until June 25.

Haddenham scarecrow festival

The event, which was organised by Haddenham Association of Scouts and Guides, raised more than £900, with half going to the Heads Together charity, to help end the stigma of mental illness, and the rest going towards running scout and guide units.

Organiser in chief, Francesca Flaxton, said: “What a fantastic response! The thought, creativity and sense of humour that had gone into making the scarecrows was incredible.”

Among those to find were Gone fishing by Jeanne Watt, chairman of the Haddenham Fish (good neighbours) Scheme, Paul’s assistant by Paul Wilkinson Photography, (Not so ) Scary Skerry by the Skerry family, Rosie by the Monday Club, Crowseph the Scareman by Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital, Scarecrow in the willow tree by Ian and Norma Betts and Worzels’ Windows Ltd by Bryson and Bowman families.