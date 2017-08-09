Olympic hockey gold medallist to hold summer camp in Aylesbury

A member of Great Britain’s gold medal winning women’s hockey team is holding a summer camp at Aqua Vale later this month.

The swimming and fitness centre has been selected as one of the first sites in the country to host the new Alex Danson Hockey Academy – a sports development programme set up by the leisure provider and Olympic gold medal-winner to give more young people the opportunity to play hockey.

The camp runs from 10am to 3pm on Wednesday August 23 and is open to children aged nine to 11 years old.

It forms part of the academy’s objective to get 10,000 children playing hockey over the next three years.

Danson is currently one of the most experienced members of the GB hockey squad, having achieved almost 300 caps since making her international debut at just 16 years old.

She said: “I am delighted to have teamed up with Everyone Active to give more young people the opportunity to play hockey.

“It’s brilliant facilities offer scope to get children all over the country benefiting from the programme.”

For more information about the camps, or to book a place, call the centre on 01296 488555 or email sarahbeattie@everyoneactive.com.