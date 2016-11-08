Oh you pretty things! Starman brings out all the Stopps to raise funds for statue

The campaign to raise funds for the David Bowie Statue in Market Square reaches a quarter of its target in just 10 days

The David Bowie Statue kickstarter campaign is up to £26,000 of the £100,000 goal, but still needs your help to see the Starman statue go up in Market Square.

The campaign has already attracted 225 backers at the time of writing, smashing their initial target of £15,000 in the first week of fundraising.

Project leader David Stopps posted:“Wow! Huge thanks to the Bowie statue heroes who have pledged so far.Now we need to start building momentum and we need your help. If you know any Bowie fans please ask them to pledge no matter how little. Its word of mouth that’s going to make this campaign a success. We feel a tipping point is not far away. It will go down to the wire but we think we will get there” Publicist Guru Alan Edwards is now fully involved in the project, who has previously worked with the Spice Girls, the Rolling Stones and Prince. To celebrate, there will be a special Bowie festival on November 12th under the arches in Aylesbury Market Square from midday to 5pm following the release of Holy Holy tickets, who will be performing at the Waterside theatre on Monday 3rd of April 2017. People who have pledged to the project will have songs dedicated to them throughout the day. The Holy Holy feature Tony Visconti, Woody Woodmansey and Heaven 17’s Glen Gregory. Tony Visconti produced no less than 12 classic David Bowie albums, and also worked with T rex, Thin Lizzy, Adam Ant, The Kaiser Chiefs, Manic Street Preachers, Morrissey and Iggy Pop. Bowie played Friars Aylesbury four times – three gigs at the Borough Assembly Hall in the early 70s and one at the Civic Centre in 1977.

To donate, please visit:

http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1980358464/david-bowie-statue-aylesbury-market-square-uk