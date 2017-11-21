Offers galore at festive shop local day in Thame

More than 60 of the independent businesses in Thame are getting together to run a Christmas Shopping Saturday.

The event, on Saturday, December 2, will be held to promote the town centre as the place to do your Christmas shopping this year.

There are over 20 offers and activities for shoppers to engage with throughout the town, including freebies, discounts, drinks while you shop, and vouchers for money off.

Anyone who makes a purchase in one of the participating shops between December 2-22 will also have the opportunity to share this on social media for a chance to win a £30 voucher for a town centre independent shop of their choice (T&Cs apply).

The event is supported by Thame Town Council and 21st Century Thame, a group of volunteers who aim to facilitate projects which enhance the town for residents, businesses and visitors.

Sue Martin-Downhill, chair of 21stCT said: “We all love our independent shops that give Thame high street such a special flavour, and they all deserve our support at this, their most important trading time of the year.”

This event links into Small Business Saturday 2017, a grass roots campaign which encourages consumers to shop local and support small businesses in their community.

The challenge is to do as much of your Christmas shopping in Thame as you possible can.

It is estimated that from every £1 spent with a local, independent business, between 50p-70p circulates back into the local economy.

Flyers with more information are available at the Town Hall and from each retailers involved. However, new deals are arriving all the time so shoppers are encouraged to follow the event online on the new ‘Christmas in Thame’ Facebook page.