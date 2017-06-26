They’re not taking the mickey! Couple renew wedding vows after 25 years with Disney themed ceremony at Bierton church

A wedding ceremony with a difference was held at St James Church in Bierton on Saturday afternoon as the bride and groom plus the guests all came dressed as Disney characters.

Ray and Jane Wootten from Fairford Leys came up with the wacky idea for this ceremony to renew their wedding vows as 25 years ago when they got married, they opted for an unconventional honeymoon venue.

Jane said: “I always wanted to go to Disneyland in Florida so after we got married we decided we would go there for our honeymoon.

“We always do things a bit wacky so for our vow renewal ceremony we decided to bring Disney to Aylesbury.”

The fifty guests were given an almost free reign on their choice of character with one exception.

Jane said: “We put on the invites anything you like except Prince or Princess Charming!”

Ray and Jane lived in Bierton for 18 years before moving to Fairford Leys two and a half years ago.

The couple are good friends with the vicar at St James Church the Revd Mark Ackford, and Jane said he had no hesitation when they approached him with their unusual request.

She said: “Mark has been wonderful about it.

“He said ‘as long as I don’t have to dress up as well’ then it’s absolutely fine!”

After the ceremony, the couple then hosted a party for all the guests at their home, which reportedly went on into the early hours.

Jane said: “A lot of people stayed in costume for the party but once it got to about 8pm I took my dress off because people said it was taking up a lot of room!”

Jane, 58, is a local courier driver for Hermes while Ray, 59, is a machinery mechanic and HGV driver.

They first met through friends 28 years ago when they were introduced to each other in a wine bar.

The rest as they say is history, although maybe in this case it was more of a fairytale.

Jane said: “Thank you to everyone who came, it was such a fun day, I really enjoyed it.”

For loads more photos from the Disney wedding, and a chance to see some of the colourful and imaginative costumes that the guests wore, pick up a copy of this week’s Bucks Herald - out on Wednesday.