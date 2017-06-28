From an anteater to an eyeball wall - yes, it's the latest exhibit at the Tring Natural History Museum!

Stuck for ideas for what to do with the kids this summer? Well Tring Natural History Museum has just the thing!

Tring’s latest family exhibition is filled with light and colour. Through hands-on activities and eye-catching specimens, visitors will discover why vision can be fuzzy or focussed, full of colour or shaded in grey.

Alongside an amazing range of animal eyeballs on display, from the alligator to anteater, penguin to python, games and activities newly developed for this exhibition will help visitors understand how eyes process light and allow us to experience colour. Look a shark in the eye, find out whether a cheetah has bigger eyes than a puma and get up close to the eye of a viper.

Highlights of this free exhibition include the captivating and wonderfully diverse Eyeball Wall where visitors are challenged to test their own vision by getting eyeball to eyeball with the animal kingdom.

‘It’s been great fun creating games for the exhibition,’ says Alice Adams, Interpretation and Learning Manager at Tring, ‘I’m most looking forward to seeing visitors checking out the Eyeball Wall and trying their spying skills in the Cunning Camouflage game.’

Other star attractions include a huge horseshoe crab, a deadly box jellyfish and a four-eyed fish. Visitors can see for themselves the strange range of eyes in the animal kingdom helping them to understand the diversity of life in the world.

The exhibition lasts from 21 July until 12 November, opening hours each day are from 10am until 5pm and 2pm until 5pm on Sundays.

To find out more click http://www.nhm.ac.uk/visit/tring or head to twitter using #AnimalVision