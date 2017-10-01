October meteor showers and when you can watch them

Stargazers are in for a treat next month as two meteor showers are set to light up the night sky this October, with the first due this week.

The Draconid and The Orionids meteor showers are expected to reach their peaks on October 8th and October 21st giving Brits the chance to see a stunning celestial display.

The Draconid shower (often referred to as the Giacobinids) gets its fiery name as it looks like it is coming from the mouth of the fiery Draco the Dragon northern constellation.

The Orionids get their name as they seem to emerge from the constellation Orion.

How to watch them

Whereas most meteor showers can be best viewed in the darkness of night, The Draconid and The Orionids meteor showers can be best viewed right after sunset with viewers in Northern America, Europe and Asia best placed to see the stars.

You don’t need to be a seasoned astronomer to catch a glimpse of the meteor displays either, just escape the city and go to an area with little artificial light and you should be able to see these shooting stars without even a telescope.

The annual event will see around 10 to 20 meteors shoot through the sky per hour so keep your eyes peeled and wrap up warm.

The best place to see the the showers are spots with minimal light pollution.