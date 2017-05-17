Now that’s one community spirited vets practice!

A community spirited vets surgery which even came to the aid of a pet owner when he needed medical treatment has received a national accolade.

Vets 4 Pets in Buckingham fended off competition from no less than 450 other Vets 4 Pets practices to be crowned Community Vets of Choice at the national company’s annual conference last Friday.

The award was in recognition of the practices work within the town, which includes helping local schools, and providing work experience for older students.

Since December the surgery also provides a 24/7 service - the first customer being an elderly resident whose dog became poorly after she has suffered health problems herself.

Late at night surgery staff went to the resident’s home and picked up the little dog, before returning him after treatment.

And The Advertiser has previously reported how last summer vet manager Michael Doherty and local plumber Rob McFetrich, raced to the aid of bed-ridden customer Joe Batey when he fell out of bed at his Tingewick home and called to ask for help.

Mr Doherty, speaking on behalf of the Vets 4 Pets team, which is led by partner Maggie Doherty, said: “We have also worked with charities Medical Detection Dogs and Pensions For Paws to secure them big discounts for their animals. And helped with fundraisers too.

“Nearly 500 surgeries took part and it’s amazing for us to have been recognised like this.

“We’re really proud of the achievement, which reflects all the community and charity work we’ve been involved with over the past year.

“We’ve made links with local schools, delivered presentations to the children and even sponsored their school pets!”

To celebrate their win the team posed for a special picture with their award plaque, as well as some canine patients, including giant Irish wolf hound Dragon.

