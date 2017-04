In 1978 Aylesbury’s Friars Club was going from strength to strength, riding on the crest of shows from the likes of Talking Heads and Dire Straits, Eddie and the Hot Rods and Motorhead.

And in April Boston’s finest Modern Lovers came to town. The band, fronted by Jonathan Richman played tracks from their latest release Rock ‘n’ Roll with the Modern Lovers, as well as from the eponymous debut album. Both records are still considered classics today and you heard them first at Friars!