NOSTALGIA: Remembering when Talking Heads played in Aylesbury

Aylesbury music fans enjoyed a once in a lifetime experience at Friars on January 24 1978 as Talking Heads performed in the Maxwell Hall.

The line-up that night was David Byrne (vocals/guitar), Jerry Harrison (guitar), Chris Frantz (drums) and Tina Weymouth (bass).

A poster from Talking Heads performance at Friars Aylesbury in 1978 (reproduced with permission from Friars Aylesbury)

Dire Straits were the support act and you could get tickets for the night for just 145p.

Talking Heads did not perform the song that is worked into the introduction to this story but their set list did consist of the following tunes:

> Take Me To The River

> The Book I Read

> The Girls Want To Be With The Girls

> With Our Love

> Uh-Oh

> Love Comes To Town

> Don’t You Worry About Me

> The Good Thing

> Artists Only

> New Feeling

> Psycho Killer

> No Compassion

> No Compassion (reprise)

> Found A Job