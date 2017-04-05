NOSTALGIA: A pub crawl on Great Western Street of old would have been tough!

This is how Great Western Street looked in 1959.

The two pubs, The Falcon (left) and The Greyhound (centre) were then empty, awaiting demolition.

Their licences had been transferred to the new Steeplechase and Greyhound pubs in Southcourt.

This view is particularly good as it shows exactly where these old buildings stood in relation to Old County Hall and The Bell Hotel in the background. To do a pub crawl around the Market Square area in those days would have been quite a challenge. There were around 10 pubs to choose from.

In 1964 the north-west side of Great Western Street was cleared so construction of Friars Square could begin. Three years later the second phase of the development took place.