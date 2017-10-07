Nostalgia - A High Street snapshot of Aylesbury’s past

This is Aylesbury High Street in 1947. It is looking towards Tring Road from where WH Smith is today.

Marks & Spencer is seen on the left and has managed to survive in the town.

A little further down, on the corner of Britannia Street, is Ivatts shoe shop. It was one of many in Aylesbury.

The upper floor has an odd-shaped structure built on it.

This was put there by S G Payne & Sons who were the main photographers in Aylesbury and the surrounding area for many years previously.

The room was used as their studio and had many windows to provide natural light.

On the opposite side of the street are Aylesbury Wool Shop and Currys, who in those days sold not only radios and other electrical items but bicycles too.