Nominate devoted carers and volunteers for awards

Readers have the chance to nominate their Dignity in Care Stars - be that a friend, volunteer or carer - for going the extra mile in supporting people in a way that promotes dignity, respect and wellbeing.

Devoted carers, health workers, and community volunteers will be honoured at this year’s Dignity and Respect Awards 2017.

Now in their fifth year, the awards celebrate outstanding examples of how dignity and respect are demonstrated across Buckinghamshire. Nominations are open to the public as well as professionals. The awards are for individuals, teams and organisations that have made a difference by putting dignity, respect and wellbeing at the heart of the care they provide.

Mike Appleyard, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing, said: “This is a great way for us all to say thank you to the many wonderful people who make a difference to those they care for by treating them with the respect they deserve.”

The awards are part of Buckinghamshire County Council’s ongoing campaign to raise awareness of every person’s right to be treated with dignity and respect whenever they need care and support.

Nominations will be shortlisted and a short film posted onto the website so that the public can view the films of each shortlisted entry and cast their votes online ahead of the Dignity and Respect Awards event on Friday, May 19, 2017, being held at the Oculus in Aylesbury.

If you know of a person, team, group or organisation that has gone above and beyond in supporting people in Buckinghamshire then why not recognise them for their excellence and nominate them for the Dignity and Respect Awards 2017.

To download a nomination form, book your place at the event, or find out more go to http://www.careadvicebuckinghamshire.org/dignityawards. Alternatively call 01296 387087. Nominations close on 24 February 24, 2017.