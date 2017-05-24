Newly restored hall to host artists and makers event

Next month artists and maker from all over Bucks, Beds and Herts will invite people into their creative spaces - for the event collectively known as Bucks Open Studios.

One of the spaces taking part is the newly restored Hastoe Village Hall, which is hosting seven diverse artists who will be demonstrating their skills and knowledge.

This year the hall will showcase delicate watercolours of local scenes and Europe, striking photographs of Antactica, printmaking inspired by Derbyshire, stunning glass jewellery based on flowers, vibrant acrylic landscapes, drawing s in paint and charcoal of musicians and ceramic pots inspired by Giorgia Morandi.

The event runs from June 10 to 15 and opening times at the hall are between midday and 6pm.

There will be demonstrations each day.

To find out more about all the Open Studios events go to www.bucksopenstudios .org.uk