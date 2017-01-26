New Wendover community car provides 'vital lifeline' for community

For the past 20 years the Wendover Community Car has provided a vital lifeline for those living in Wendover and surrounding villages who for whatever reason find difficulty in travelling.

On Saturday, January 21 volunteer drivers came together at Wendover Cricket Club to celebrate the delivery of a brand new vehicle funded by the Department of Transport.

In presenting the keys to the new car, MP David Lidington said: “I am delighted to support the efforts of such a worthwhile service that was of direct benefit to local residents.”

Community car chairman, Jeremy Stevenson, said: “The new vehicle will enable our organisation to continue its invaluable work supporting those not able to get out and about to do the sort of things that most active people take for granted.”

He concluded by saying that volunteer drivers are very welcome and just a few hours help per week could make all the difference to someone’s life.

Wendover Community Car is a voluntary service provided to help residents of Wendover and surrounding villages who have difficulty in travelling to enjoy the freedom of movement that others take for granted.

The car is driven by a team of volunteers who each give up a few hours of their time.

Users are not charged a fare but invited to make a donation towards the running costs of the vehicle.

For more information call the Wendover Community Car on 01296-317769

Or visit their website www.wendovercommunitycar.org