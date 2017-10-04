New team at Weston Turville pub thank community for their support following re-opening

The Chandos Arms in Weston Turville officially re-opened on Saturday September 30, with a new look inside and new faces at the helm.

Stewart O’Neill and Holly Mackay-Gascoyne worked at the pub under the previous landlord and when he decided to move on the couple jumped at the chance to take over the place themselves.

Stewart said: “We have been involved working under the previous landlord for three and a half years and then six months ago he said he wanted to move on.

“We have wanted our own pub for a while so we spoke to the brewery and were able to complete the process to take it over.”

Co-owner Holly, who also doubles up as the head chef, lived in Weston Turville when she was younger and still has family connections in the village, so residents were unanimous in backing the couple as new owners.

Stewart said: “Unknown to us, the locals actually set up a petition supporting our plans to become owners.

“Between 150 and 200 people signed it and it spoke volumes in terms of their support.

“After a month we got the tenancy agreements sorted and got the keys last month.

“We would like to thank our family, friends and all the locals who helped us with the refurbishment.”

Stewart said it was great to see such a shining example of community spirit, given that a lot of village pubs are struggling at the moment.

He said: “This fantastic spirit is an example of the strength of pubs.

“It is all about keeping them as local as possible.”

The couple have moved from Stoke Mandeville to live above the pub and settled in with an opening event on September 30.

Stewart said: “The opening night was a huge success - the place was packed, full of locals, friends and family to show the support.

“We provided a free buffet and there was live music from A Little Bit Country.”