New spa opens under the historic Old County Hall in Market Square, after the site was refurbished by Buckinghamshire County Council.

The Archway Beauty Clinic and Salon will be accessible from under the arches and is located in what has previously been a Georgian jail, Victorian court offices and storage facility for classified documents during the Second World War.

A new spa has opened under the historic Old County Hall in Market Square, after the site was refurbished by Buckinghamshire County Council.

It was refurbished as part of a programme of works by the Council to generate income from Old County Hall, which it owns. Other parts of the building have been transformed into business offices and exhibition and meeting space.

The cellars were originally part of a private residence belonging to William Benson, who rented them to local constables to hold their prisoners. It held the Great Train Robbers of 1963”. It was sold in 1723 and the same year the famous arches were constructed.

Owner Ben Moult, 36, a former Grange School pupil said: “When I was shown around after it had been refurbished my eyes literally lit up. It’s such a quirky interesting venue - that’s what has drawn me to it. It’s a really exciting opportunity.”

John Chilver, Cabinet Member for Resources at Buckinghamshire County Council said: “Regenerating this historic and interesting venue is a win-win for everybody involved, bringing in income for the council while boosting the local economy and creating local jobs.

"It is a key part of our wider plan to bring long-term unused areas of our estate back into beneficial use. The Archway Beauty Clinic and Salon will offer a wide range of treatments including facial aesthetic, anti wrinkle injections, dermal fillers, semi-permanent make-up, facials, manicures, pedicures and massages.