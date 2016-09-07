New service will deliver(oo) food to you in Aylesbury

A new food delivery service is launching in Aylesbury today (Wednesday).

Deliveroo is an on-demand food delivery service which aims to transport restaurant meals from the kitchen to the customers door in half an hour.

A host of restaurants have signed up to the service including PizzaExpress, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, The Grill and Yoyo-Gurt.

More than 50 jobs will be created over the course of the first year, with the majority of these being Deliveroo riders.

This month the service has unveiled its new visual identity, logo and rider equipment.

The brightly-coloured riders kit aims to improve their safety while it is hoped that the new logo will make the service recognisable around town.

General manager Jeremy Rawlinson said: “We’re extremely excited to be launching in Aylesbury and we’re looking forward to bringing some of the town’s delicious dishes straight from the hands of local chefs to customers’ doors.

“Our new riders in Aylesbury are now kitted out in their new hyper-reflective kit and locals can order from the fantastic variety of restaurants in Aylesbury, whatever they want, whenever they want, all from the comfort of their own home, office desk or wherever else hunger strikes.

“We already have a number of great partners across the town and we are excited to expand and widen the variety of restaurants on offer to our customers in Aylesbury over the course of the next year.”

Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between midday and 11pm, which aims to be delivered to homes and offices in an average of 30 minutes.

To download the Deliveroo app visit the app store on an iPhone or Android device.