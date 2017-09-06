New season of music for Thame Chamber Choir

Thame Chamber Choir, fresh from its much-praised sell-out concert in Exeter College Chapel during the summer, has published its eagerly-awaited programme for the 2017-2018 season.

Highlights include the intriguingly-named ‘Seven Deadly Sings’, and featuring readings from TV actor Bruce Alexander, to be given in St Mary’s Church, Thame, on October 14 as part of the Thame Arts and Literature Festival.

On December 16, together with Thame Children’s Choir, TCC2, there will again be two concerts of Christmas-themed music, a short programme in the afternoon for families with younger children and a full-length performance in the evening.

An exciting new venture this season is a collaboration with the internationally-renowned Coull Quartet in an all-Schubert concert in St Mary’s Church on May 5, 2018.

The highlight of the programme will be Schubert’s sublime C major string quintet, and the choir will contribute some of Schubert’s greatest works for chamber choir. This concert is sponsored by Blaser Mills.

The choir’s visit to Oxford next June will be to SJE Arts at St John the Evangelist, Iffley Road, where they will be joined by Nick Roberts, cellist of the Coull Quartet.

This will be an evocative programme of music for chamber choir and solo cello including Brahms, Tavener, Richard Rodney Bennett and J S Bach, movements of whose cello suites will also be performed.

Full details of these and Thame Chamber Choir’s other concerts are on the choir’s website at www.thamechamberchoir.org

Thame Chamber Choir was formed in 1999 and now brings together many of the best singers from Thame and the surrounding area, including professional musicians, singing and music teachers, ex-choral scholars and others who share a passion for excellent choral singing.

Musical director Duncan Aspden is a conductor, organist and continuo player. Alongside his work with TCC and TCC2, he is director of music of the City of Oxford Choir, founder conductor of Excalibur Voices, and associate director of music at the renowned Farm Street Church in Mayfair.