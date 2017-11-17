New restaurant to open in Aylesbury - bringing a flavour of Berlin and Chicago

A new restaurant is set to open its first UK location here in Aylesbury next month.

Döner & Gyros is described as ‘a vibrant new eatery concept that offers the best of Berlin and Chicago street food.’

It is set to open in Buckingham Street, Aylesbury, on Monday December 11.

Owner Numan Choudhury said: “Aylesbury is a suitable choice for the first location to open in the UK as it is an up and coming town with great people who are ready to try new things.

“Future plans will be looking to spread across the UK.”

The Doner story began in 1971, when Mehmet Aygu adapted the traditional Iskander-style kebab of NW Turkey to a more ‘Berliner’ taste, which today is perhaps the most historical and popular street food in Europe.

The Titan of a sandwich, the gyro, which originated in Greece and arrived on the streets of Chicago on 1965, made George Apostolu, owner of the Parkview Restaurant, a famous man.

The two popular foods have been brought together in the UK to offer what is described as ‘affordable, healthy and delicious everyday food and crave-able sandwiches to UK residents.’