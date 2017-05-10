New mayor elected for Thame

A new mayor has been elected for Thame.

Cllr Tom Wyse, a home-grown resident of Thame and a town councillor for two and a half years, was elected at Thame Town Council’s annual meeting on Tuesday, May 9.

He takes over from Cllr Linda Emery, who was elected as deputy mayor.

Cllr Wyse said: “Thank you all for your support. I will make every effort to carry out the mayor’s duty to the best of my ability. My aim is to try to bring some new ideas to the town.”

Cllr Emery described her year as mayor as a “life changing experience”.

The mayor’s charities and events for the year will be published at www.thametowncouncil.gov.uk/the-mayor.