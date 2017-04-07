New-look Aylesbury festival based around Roald Dahl celebrates all things great about children’s books

A festival inspired by children’s literature is coming to Aylesbury this summer.

The newly-named Aylesbury Whizzfizzing Festival, formerly the Roald Dahl Festival, is coming to the town centre on Saturday July 1.

As well as celebrating the work of Dahl, the festival will feature a parade of more than 650 local school children and teachers with giant puppets, costumes and live music.

The event is themed around ‘Fantastical Creatures’ with the parade being followed by a range of activities including a Mad Hatters Tea Party in the Bucks County Museum, readings in Market Square from children’s authors including Julian Clary, screenings of Roald Dahl films including The BFG in the Old Court House and the return of CBeebies’ chef Katy Ashworth’s Concoction Kitchen outside Hale Leys Shopping Centre.

More details on other entertainment on the day will be released nearer the event.

Volunteers are needed to help on the day with jobs including decorating the town with wild and wacky coloured balloons, stewarding to help the parade through the town and decorating the museum gardens.

If you would like to be a part of this exciting new-look literature festival contact Aylesbury Town Centre manager Diana Fawcett at dfawcett@aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk or 01296 585880 for more information.