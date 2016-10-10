New head for Winslow school has big community plans

Putting the school firmly on the map - that is the ambition of new Winslow C of E Combined School head Cazz Colmer. Mrs Colmer, who used to work for Hodder and Stoughton Christian Books, and the Yorkshire Post newspaper became a teacher after a stint as a full time mum in the town of Rye during the 1990s.

When her husband Geoff’s (who is also a bassoon player and has played for Opera North) Christian ministry brought the family to Milton Keynes, Mrs Colmer spent nine years working at Long Meadow Primary School, and later Waddesdon Village Primary School as deputy headteacher.

After completing her first week in her new headship, she said: “I feel very privileged to have been appointed to such a lovely school; the whole team of teachers, LSAs, other support staff and governors have been incredibly supportive and I am already beginning to feel at home.

“My desire is to build community within the school, so that it is a place where everyone can thrive and reach their full potential.

“It would be wonderful to welcome you into the school, to see what we are doing to make a difference to the lives of the children in our care and to invite you to see how you might join with us in that mission.”

