New children’s stationery shop opens its doors in Aylesbury

Smiggle officially opened its doors in Aylesbury on Friday October 6.

The store opened in Friars Square Shopping Centre at 9am - the same day that it was due to open another UK branch in Manchester.

Smiggle started in Australia in 2003 and sells colourful stationery for children under the slogan ‘where a smile meets a giggle.’

The store is keeping its cards close to its chest about the opening days of trading but the Herald is hopeful of receiving an update soon.