New children’s stationery shop opens its doors in Aylesbury

Smiggle officially opened its doors in Aylesbury on Friday October 6.
What could be improved with Bucks recycling centres? Have your say
Children’s services consultation draws to a close - Last chance to have your say!
The store opened in Friars Square Shopping Centre at 9am - the same day that it was due to open another UK branch in Manchester.
Smiggle started in Australia in 2003 and sells colourful stationery for children under the slogan ‘where a smile meets a giggle.’
The store is keeping its cards close to its chest about the opening days of trading but the Herald is hopeful of receiving an update soon.
Almost Done!
Registering with Bucks Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.