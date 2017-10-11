Search

New children’s stationery shop opens its doors in Aylesbury

The opening of the Smiggle Aylesbury store - pictured above are staff members with some of the items on sale, bottom left is store manager Amelia Campbell and bottom right is one of the first customers
Smiggle officially opened its doors in Aylesbury on Friday October 6.

The store opened in Friars Square Shopping Centre at 9am - the same day that it was due to open another UK branch in Manchester.

Smiggle started in Australia in 2003 and sells colourful stationery for children under the slogan ‘where a smile meets a giggle.’

The store is keeping its cards close to its chest about the opening days of trading but the Herald is hopeful of receiving an update soon.