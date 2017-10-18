New Aylesbury event hopes to shine a light and inspire us all

Shopkeeper Poonam Gupta has organised a celebration of Diwali Mela! in Kingsbury this weekend and everyone is invited.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Visitors get creative at Bucks County Museum workshops

Diwali is the Hindu five-day festival of light which coincides with the Hindu New Year, celebrates new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil; light over darkness; knowledge over ignorance; good over evil; hope over despair.

Aylesbury will be celebrating the event on October 21 in Kingsbury Square between 11am and 4pm.

Mela is a public event that is organised to celebrate a special occasion.

Organiser Poonam Gupta, who runs Holy Cow Home Events said: “The community response to this event has been amazing, lots of raffle prizes have been donated, predominantly by local independent businesses.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about doing for a while, there’s such an amazing community spirit in town that I wanted to harness it and have a great day we could all enjoy.”

Aylesbury Mayor Cllr Tom Hunter-Watts and Deputy Mayor Cllr Mark Willis will be present to open the event.

There will be plenty for the family to do, along with wonderful food stalls and the very talented Safiya Shafiq, who will be giving guests a makeover with her colour, glitter and Bollywood glamour creations.

Singer and local talent RajD, will be enchanting attendees with his mellow warming tones - much needed for the autumnal weather - with a variety of Indian covers.

The very talented dancer and choreographer Jay Kumar, with his team, will be laying on performances and dance workshops throughout the day.

Not only this, but all the money raised will be for a fantastic cause.

All money raised will be used to help victims of crime in Aylesbury, Chesham and High Wycombe, for the charity Inspire All.

For more information visit www.inspire-all.org.uk.