Nevin isn’t ‘just’ a store manager, she’s an Aylesbury M&S Foodhall store manager!

Meet Nevin Halden, the new store manager of Marks & Spencer’s new foodhall in Broadfields.

To mark the opening, members of the public are invited to attend a tasting sessions and a hogroast at store today, Wednesday, where the ribbon has been cut and shoppers can peruse the new store and its produce.

The 9,000 sq. ft food store will offer 6,000 food and drink products, as well as a 46-seat café for shoppers.

Nevin said: “I’ve been working in retail for 24 years, working at Harrods in London for 14 years before I joined M&S.

“When Marks and Spencers approached me for this job I jumped at the opportunity to move closer to home, as the commute from Amersham to London wasn’t ideal.

“It’s been a very busy but exciting time for us here, getting everything ready.

“The most lengthy process was recruitment, trying to find the ideal fit for shifts for students to single mothers, to find shifts that work for them.

“Then we had a consultation period about what we should be stocking, as each shop will cater to different audiences. This morning, produce will be put on the shelves, everything will be fresh and ready at 10’oclock.

“There’s something for every occasion, as now we have our spirit of summer range avaliable,” she said.

Looking ahead to the launch, Nevin said: “Customers are at the heart of everything we do at M&S and we are eager to make every moment special for our local shoppers.

“Whether you’ll be visiting the store for a weekly shop, weekend treat or for coffee and cake in our new M&S Café, our new foodhall has something for everyone and will showcase the very best of M&S food. The team and I are really looking forward to welcome the local community into the store.”

Customers will also be able to take advantage of the popular Collect in Store service which gives customers the option to have their M&S.com orders delivered to the store the next day free.