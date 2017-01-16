Network Rail closes two level crossings after tragic death and two near-misses

Shocking photographs of people walking across level crossings in Aylesbury seeming oblivious to potential dangers have been posted as Network Rail revealed it was going to close two crossings.

The level crossings in the Old Stoke Road and Griffin Lane areas of the town will be closed after a number of near misses and a fatal accident.

Images released by Network Rail show people using level crossings while not being alert of any potential dangers

A spokesman for Network Rail said: "In November 2016 a woman was killed on the Old Stoke Road level crossing and in December a man narrowly avoided certain death after misusing the Griffin lane level crossing. There have been other recorded incidents of misuse at both crossings.

"As part of Network Rail's Railway Upgrade Plan, both crossings are now fenced off and leaflets with information about the closure and alternative routes have been provided to local people in the area," he said.

Bucks County Council has given the go-ahead to the closures. Old Stoke Road has been closed permanently but Griffin Lane will be reviewed over the summer and is closed until further notice.

Ben Parish, level crossing manager at Network Rail, said: "We are committed to improving the safety at level crossings and the safest crossing is a closed one. At both crossings there have been avoidable incidents which have put people at significant risk and sadly a death which has prompted us to take this action.

Images released by Network Rail show people using level crossings while not being alert of any potential dangers

“The closures mean a short detour to cross the railway at both locations but the community will be safer as a result which is our number one priority.”

Warren Whyte, Buckinghamshire County Council’s cabinet member for planning and environment, said: “The safety of the public is our overarching concern and we have worked closely with Network Rail to make these areas safe.”