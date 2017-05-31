Mystery of dog found abandoned in car park at Buckingham Tesco

A friendly Staffie who was mysteriously abandoned in Tesco car park is looking for a new home - after being cared for by vets.

Don’t be put off by Tyson’s name - according to staff at Vets4Pets in Buckingham all he wants is a cuddle, and is the most gentle of his breed that they have seen.

Despite being microchipped, when staff called the number Tyson was registered to they were met with a curt response, and the phone number has since being cut off.

So Tyson remains at the surgery where vets and the Chiltern RSPCA try to find him the new start that he deserves.

Surgery manager Michael Doherty, said: “For Buckingham this is quite a strange thing, this is a dog-loving town and it’s almost unheard of for a dog to be dumped.

“We’ve had him for two weeks now and he’s just the friendliests, nicest dog - anyone who has any preconceptions about Staffies, those would be gone after you’d met him.

“When he came to us he wasn’t neutered and that has been done now, and we are now working with the Chiltern RSPCA to find him a home.”

A Michael said that it could be Tyson’s friendly natutre which led him to being dumped in the first place.

He said: “Some people want these dogs for fighting, but Tyson’s gentle nature wouldn’t have been useful to them.

“If anyone is interested in giving him a new home please do get in touch with us or the Chiltern RSPCA.”

To find out more about rehoming Tyson, or if you know more about how he ended up in Tesco Buckingham’s car park call Vets4Pets Buckingham on 01280 825510 or alternativley the Chiltern RSPCA on 01296 415846

