Music writing royalty to appear at Wendover pub on Sunday

A Wendover pub is hosting punkabilly royalty later this month.

The Tex Pistols members have played with everyone from Brian Eno, Paul McCartney and Mick Ronson to The Stray Cats and Van Morrison.

And Pete Thomas, has earned his place in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame internationally as a member of Elvis Costello and the Attractions.

Singer and rhythm guitarist Phil Rambow has famously collaborated with Kirsty MacColl co-writing the song There’s A Guy Works Down The Chip Shop Swears He’s Elvis and he recently released a solo album of new material.

The band will play at The King and Queen in Wendover on Sunday - in an show made possible by landlord Pete Donne’s musical heritage and expertise. Pete, who attended Aylesbury Grammar School, gave up his 35 year role as head of Rough Trade retail to take on the pub last year.

Phil, who hails from Montreal but has lived in the UK since 1973, said of the band getting together in the 70s: “We all had bands that looked like they were going to make it and we all got record deals.

“Then they all broke up! Then at a certain point we all thought it would be nice to get get a band together and just play in the pub, no rehearsing, just do songs that we know, and always get paid. So with Tex Pistols we play the best songs ever written - some of them are obscure but it’s always good fun.”

Tex Pistols became well known at ‘THE punkabilly unit’ from the early 1980s until 200, holding court at a monthly rescidency at Londondon’s Break For The Boarder.

Their music combines the sensibilities and ire of punk rock with the choicest of rock, country and rockabilly classic tracks.

And the latest run of shows is something of a reuinion for the band - Pete Thomas lives in the US where he reloacted with the Attractions, and is back playing with the band for the first time in years.

To find out more at Tex Pistols go to to www.facebook.com/TexPistolsUK

To find out more about The King and Queen and what is on go to www.thekingandqueen.squarespace.com