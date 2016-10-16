Music in the streets to mark shop’s birthday

An independent vintage and retro clothing shop will be

celebrating its first birthday with a mini-music festival in Market Street next weekend.

Rocky and Kook, in Temple Street, will also be launching its menswear range on the day, Saturday, October 22.

A stage will be set up in Market Street and six music acts will be playing as well as Charlie Fowler, from the country’s premier David Bowie tribute act, ‘David Live’.

For the shop’s owners, Aylesbury mother-and-daughter team, Kay and Ruby Lewis, it’s a time for reflection.

Ruby said: “I can’t believe it’s been a year, it’s gone so quickly. When we’ve told people it’s our first birthday, they can’t believe it, that we’ve been there for a year already.

“It’s gone better than we could ever have expected – the people of Aylesbury have been so supportive.”

The story behind the shop’s foundation is an inspirational one.

Kay and Ruby had always dreamt of opening a clothes shop, “something we spoke about around the dinner table”, explained Ruby.

But when Kay was involved in a car crash in a country lane between Wing and Whitchurch in March 2015, it was the life-evaluating moment which put priorities into context.

Kay, whose car ended up on its roof in a ditch after the crash, was recovering in bed when she said to her daughter: “You know that vintage clothing shop we’ve always talked about, let’s do it.”

So they did.

They handed in their notices and set about the preparation work for the new shop. Kay worked as a teaching assistant in a primary school at the time while Ruby worked in a pre-school.

The full line-up of bands for next Saturday is Suzy Bee Music (from midday), The White Tips (1pm), Sinfiction (2pm), Sidewalk Express (3pm), Callow Saints (4pm) and the headline act, Charlie Fowler, from 5pm.

There will be goodie bags and cakes for shoppers on the day and flyers will be handed out with discount vouchers.