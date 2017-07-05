Music festival day arrives with recording prize to win

The big day has finally arrived - after months of preparation and planning the Thame Town Music Festival hits the stage this weekend.

There will be 58 acts in eight venues – with free admission to all – brought to you by the music community of the town on Saturday, July 8.

TTFM main sponsors, SoftRock, are offering a superb prize to a talented, unsigned band or artist that plays at any one of the festival venues in Thame on the day.

The award comprises the organisation and funding of a professional recording together with the release of a new single across all of the major digital outlets including ITunes, Spotify and Amazon.

The single will be produced by George Shilling, a renowned record producer with over 30 years’ experience.

George had early success as a sound engineer on Yazz’s The Only Way is up and has since worked with a host of other artists including Texas, Primal Scream, Blur, Ocean Colour Scene and Steve Winwood. George is also an accomplished cellist and produced the recent album, Pivotal, by Thame’s own Nikki Loy, who is playing on the main stage at 5.30pm, and often accompanies her with his electric cello.

The award will be judged by the sponsor’s committee which will includes George Shilling, festival director Johnnie Littler and other sponsor’s representatives.

The festival, a huge innovation for the town bringing hugely talented musicians to play on a stage right in front of the Town Hall, starts at midday and runs to 10.30pm.

The headliner, Glen Matlock and Friends, perform at 8pm and feature the man that was part of a movement that was instrumental in changing the face and course of music.

Either side of Glen’s performance will be Van Susans with the brilliant Rusty Shackle closing the event. Hiway 51 start the proceedings on the main stage at noon with The Boodlum Band, The Dung Beatles, Emma Stevens, The 27 and Nikki Loy leading to the big, evening acts.

The free party will also feature comedy, food and lots more. To complement the road closures, car parking will be provided at the Southern Road Recreation Ground as well as all the other existing car parks in Thame.

Full festival details at www.ThameTownMusicFestival.org