MP to open beer festival for hospice charity

The 23rd Aylesbury Beer Festival will be held at the Bucks CC Sports and Social Club on Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29, raising funds for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity.

CAMRA expert David Roe has helped the charity in selecting the ales and ciders to include a range of old favourites and seasonal novelties.

The festival will be opened on Friday evening by Aylesbury MP David Lidington.

New on the Saturday this year, the Kings Farm Shop, Wendover, will be bringing a range of delicious gourmet sausages to barbecue between 11am and 7pm, including an exclusive Florence Nightingale Hospice Sausage. There will also be live music on Saturday evening in The Hangout marquee from Bledlow-based The M.F.U, supported by Wendover band Milk.

The Friday event will also offer guests a barbecue courtesy of the Aylesbury Lions, whilst organisers at the hospice charity are grateful for the support of local businesses and individuals, sponsoring beer barrels and glasses. George David Estate Agents has helped to promote the event by distributing flyers to households and putting up estate agent boards.

Join the festival at Bucks CC Sports and Social Club, Lower Road, Stoke Mandeville, HP21 9DR, on Friday from 6pm – 11pm and Saturday from 11am – 11pm.

Prices are £5 in advance or £6 on the door. To book, and for more information go to www.fnhospice.org.uk/aylesbury-beer-festival or call 01296 429 975.