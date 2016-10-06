MP teaches children about British values

An MP has visited a primary school to teach children about British values.

John Bercow MP delivered a special assembly at Quainton School during which he also presented badges to the school’s house captains.

John Bercow MP visits Quainton C of E School and announces the newly elected school captains and vice captains

Mr Bercow, who is also Speaker of the House of Commons, spoke to the children about democracy as part of the school’s unit on ‘British Values’.

Headteacher Gill Evans said: “It is very important that children understand how democracy works and we try to teach this in a way that is relevant to them.”

Mrs Evans added the house captains were chosen through a very democratic process where the whole school had a vote.

She said: “The children in Year Six who had put themselves forward had to do a one-minute presentation in front of the whole school followed by an interview with the headteacher and class teacher.“