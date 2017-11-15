MP re-appointed to Council of Europe

MP for Henley, John Howell, has been re-appointed to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

The news came in a Parliamentary Written Statement issued by Prime Minister Theresa May. The full assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe meets four times a year.

The Council of Europe is a non-EU body which is responsible for democracy, human rights and the rule of law and as such we remain members despite Brexit. One of the bodies the Council controls by electing judges to it is the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). Founded in 1949, it has 47 member states and covers approximately 820 million people and the headquarters are in Strasbourg, France. The Council is concerned with the problems of terrorism, organised crime, money laundering and human trafficking. Its remit also includes education, the environment, health and culture.

Mr Howell said: “I am delighted to have been reappointed to the Council of Europe. It is important that the UK maintains its place in this the oldest of political institutions in Europe.

“I have been delighted to have played a major part in its activities during the last parliament and look forward to doing the same in this one. As the Lord Chancellor recently pointed out, of the cases brought against the United Kingdom at the ECHR well over 90% do not even get to a judgment. They are rejected by the Court as inadmissible, and by no means all of that tiny minority of cases that go through to a judgment are found against us. We have a good track record.”