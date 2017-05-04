Mortgage advisers throw caution to the winds with skydive

The largest group ever to do a joint skydive for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity took to the skies to raise funds for the hospice.

The largest group ever to do a joint skydive for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity took to the skies on Saturday. Eight members of staff from Aylesbury’s Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) and nine friends and family members made the leap in aid of the Hospice.

MAB’s Lauren James persuaded colleagues Stefan Cork, Shereen Pride, Joanna Richardson, Russell Coneron, Charlotte Scott, James Summerlin and Alison Gulliver to join her in the hair-raising challenge, and they have been joined by friends, partners and family: Samuel Anton, Hayley-Louise O’Reilly, Matt Bunce, Caymen O’Reilly, Ben Adam, Giles Asbury, Daniel McLean, Tim Dawson and Adam Holloway.

“We were on a company night out and I came out with the idea that I would like to do something for the Florence Nightingale Hospice and I told my work colleagues/friends I was thinking of doing a skydive,” says Lauren. “To my surprise they all agreed and decided to do it with me!”

The group certainly have very personal reasons for joining Lauren, with many having experienced the care and support offered by Florence Nightingale Hospice. “My family have been lucky enough to benefit directly from the fantastic support given by the Florence Nightingale Hospice,” says Russell Coneron who works with Lauren at the Mortgage Advice Bureau in Aylesbury.

“Friends of mine can testify to the amazing work these guys do and their friends and family have all benefited from the amazing work that comes from the Florence Nightingale Hospice,” explained another colleague, Shereen Pride.

To help with their fundraising, the team held a Quiz Night at the Watermead Inn in March which raised £1,520, and their Team Justgiving page shows more than £8,240 has been donated already in sponsorship bringing their total to over £9,500 with Gift Aid – beating their target by over 400%.

Lauren’s boss, Business Principal Stefan Cork has also risen to the challenge, and said, “It’s most definitely a motivational team building event as well as being a very personal challenge for everyone involved.”

After the skydive, Lauren said, “I am extremely happy with how the day went. It was so lovely to see how much support we all had from our friends and family. The weather couldn’t have been better. The beautiful angels we have in the sky were beaming down on us and there was such a happy atmosphere throughout the whole day. I am honestly so unbelievably grateful for everyone’s fundraising efforts and to everyone that has donated to us. The rest of my crazy group of skydivers loved the experience and found it completely terrifying and overwhelming but absolutely loved it. All round we are ever so chuffed and can’t quite believe how much money we have all raised. Jumping out of a plane is a scary thought, I was ever so nervous, but I knew that it’s for a good cause.”

If you would like to find out more or sponsor the team, go to their JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/teams/MAB-AYLESBURY