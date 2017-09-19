More than 400 vehicles tackle Kop Hill Climb at annual event

More than 400 vehicles gathered in Princes Risborough over the weekend of September 16 and 17 to take on the challenge and adventure of the Kop Hill Climb.

Among the attractions at the eighth edition since the revival of the event back in 2009 were 1950s vehicle Genevieve, star of the comedy of the same name from that decade and the Lofa Sofa, a road-legal three-seater sofa bought by former Wheeler Dealer Edd China.

The sofa was certainly the most eye-catching vehicle of the day, and seats three people, has a pizza dish for a steering wheel and flower pots as indicators!

Organiser John Biggs said: “It was an amazing sight to see so many people having a great time with friends and families.

“We are indebted to the hundreds of volunteers that help to put on the Kop Hill Climb weekend.

“Each of them contribute immensely to the smooth running of the event, and the enjoyable garden party atmosphere.”

The event brings together more than 400 cars and bikes together across two days in a non-competitive recreation of the original 1910 – 1925 races, while many more vintage vehicles are proudly displayed within the paddock.