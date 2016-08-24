VIDEO: Why some potholes are filled in but others next to them are left

Bucks County Council has released a video explaining why some potholes are filled in but others close by remain gaping tyre traps.

The video, narrated by the council’s cabinet member for transport, Mark Shaw, answers what the council says is a common question: “If you came here to fix this pothole, why couldn’t you fix the one next to it while you were at it?”

It is designed to inform residents about the work of Transport for Bucks in an ‘accessible and simple way’.

Mr Shaw said: “This is a question which is asked really frequently, and we know it frustrates a lot of people.

“I’m a big fan of speaking plain English, and trying to get information to Buckinghamshire’s residents in a way that everyone can understand, so I was more than happy to hop into the recording booth to lend a hand.”

The best way to report potholes is via the Report It tool at www.buckscc.gov.uk/transport/tell-tfb.

The tool allows people to pinpoint the location of the pothole on a map, add photos to support the report if they wish, and then receive a customer reference number which they can use to track the progress of their report.

Once a report has been received, highways inspectors will assess the potholes and determine the appropriate response.

This will vary, depending on criteria, from a two-hour response through to a 28-day repair.

Around 2,000 potholes are repaired each month, and the roads are inspected regularly according to a schedule, so a lot of potholes will be picked up by these inspections and programmed for repair.

Find more information about pothole filling by visiting www.buckscc.gov.uk/transport/were-working-on-it/highways-maintenance/potholes