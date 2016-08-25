Tonsil cancer patient takes on Thames challenge

A man recovering from tonsil cancer says having five brothers and four sisters has helped him fight the disease.

Peter King, from Aylesbury, was first diagnosed with tonsil cancer in 2013 after feeling unwell and has since been on the road to recovery after undergoing various surgery and treatments at Churchill Hospital in Oxford.

Now he is to embark on the Thames Path Challenge on September 10 as a way of thanking those for his care and support.

This event allows the participant to run, walk or jog along the River Thames to raise money for a charity of their choice and Peter will be raising funds for Heads Up at the hospital.

He said: “With the support of my family and friends, along with the brilliant expertise of Dr Winter and Dr Silva, I am eternally grateful as I have now managed to get back to living a normal life and I will forever be in debt to these people. Embarking on the Thames Path Challenge will be just a small token of my appreciation to the hospital.”

Following diagnosis of stage 3 cancer, Peter said: “The operation and treatment was unexplainable and I knew that I had a tough battle ahead of me. However, I knew that coming from a background of having five brothers and four sisters fighting for the bathroom held me in good stead.”

Joseph Baker, from the Oxford Radcliffe Hospital Charitable Funds, said: “I am delighted that Peter is now on the road to recovery and it’s inspiring to see that even in the eye of the storm Peter and his team want to help a local cause.”

For more information page or to sponsor Peter and the Team Salon Success visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/peterkingheads2gether