Success for Bucks UTC as BTEC pass rate soars to 100%

Students at Bucks UTC had something to celebrate this week – 100 percent of students who took construction, computing and environment passed their extended BTEC diploma. And one particular high flyer was singled out for praise by proud staff.

Charlie Deeley, 19, who lives in Tring, gained a treble distinction in computing.

He said: “Bucks UTC provided me wuth the resources and knowledge needed to achieve my results.

“ I am now looking forward to a four-year industry led programme at Leeds University in Computer Science.”

Email your successes to editorial@bucksherald.co. uk