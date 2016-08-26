Mini tournament helps miracle trust fund

editorial image
0
Have your say

Dozens of youngsters from Aylesbury and the Vale took part in a mini football tournament at Ashmead Combined School on Saturday, August 20, to raise money for the Shay Kenny Miracle Trust. Shay, aged 5, suffers from a rare condition called periventricular leukomalacia (PVL), as well as cerebal palsy and epilepsy. Cllr Tom Hunter-Watts, deputy town mayor, formally kicked off the tournament, which featured juniors from four Aylesbury United teams, as well as juniors from Bedgrove, Wendover and Widmer End.

Back to the top of the page