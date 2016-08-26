Mini tournament helps miracle trust fund

Dozens of youngsters from Aylesbury and the Vale took part in a mini football tournament at Ashmead Combined School on Saturday, August 20, to raise money for the Shay Kenny Miracle Trust. Shay, aged 5, suffers from a rare condition called periventricular leukomalacia (PVL), as well as cerebal palsy and epilepsy. Cllr Tom Hunter-Watts, deputy town mayor, formally kicked off the tournament, which featured juniors from four Aylesbury United teams, as well as juniors from Bedgrove, Wendover and Widmer End.
- 26/08/16
- 11°C to 24°C Sunny spells
- Like Us
- Follow us
- Place your Ad
- Subscribe
Aylesbury 5-day weather forecastCloseX
Friday 26 Aug
Sunny spells
Temp
High 24°c
Low 11°c
Wind
From West
Speed 7 mph
Saturday 27 Aug
Thunderstorm
Temp
High 22°c
Low 14°c
Wind
From East
Speed 8 mph
Sunday 28 Aug
Thunderstorm
Temp
High 20°c
Low 12°c
Wind
From West
Speed 10 mph
Monday 29 Aug
Sunny spells
Temp
High 21°c
Low 10°c
Wind
From North west
Speed 7 mph
Tuesday 30 Aug
Sunny spells
Temp
High 23°c
Low 11°c
Wind
From South west
Speed 8 mph
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.