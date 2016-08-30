Man dies after car hits tree on country road

A man has died after a car he was in hit a tree in the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday).

At around 5.30am a black Mercedes ML55 was travelling on the Cublington Road from Aston Abbotts towards Cublington when it left the road and hit a tree.

A 21-year-old man who was in the car died at the scene while two other occupants of the vehicle, two men aged 23, sustained injuries and were taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital where they are currently being treated.

The road was closed for just under five hours while officers investigated the circumstances of the crash.

Two 23-year-old men from Aylesbury have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision, saw the vehicle prior to the collision or has any information about the incident.

Anyone with information should contact investigating officer PC Alan Turnbull from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit in Bicester via the police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 271 29/8.