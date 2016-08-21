Life ban for Pokemon GO cheats

Pokemon GO players who are found to be cheating will have a permanent ban slapped on them, it has been announced.

The game’s developer, Niantic, has altered the terms and conditions to include the condition that a life ban will ensue for anyone caught using trickery to bag Pokemon.

The new clause prohibits: “Falsifying your location, using emulators, modified or unofficial software and/or accessing Pokemon GO clients or backends in an unauthorized manner including through the use of third party software.”

It has been reported that some users have managed to fool the app into thinking they were at a different location. Some Pokemon are region-specific, although taken to extremes, a player could play the game without leaving their home.

“Our goal is to provide a fair, fun and legitimate game experience for everyone,” Niantic said:

“We will continue to work with all of you to improve the quality of the gameplay, including ongoing optimization and fine tuning of our anti-cheat system.”

Anyone believing that have been unfairly banned can access an appeals system.