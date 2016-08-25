Free sports and exercise on National Fitness Day

A free open day is being hosted by Aqua Vale Swimming and Fitness Centre and Swan Pool and Leisure Centre, operated by Everyone Active, on Wednesday, September 7 as part of National Fitness Day.

This is the largest celebration of physical activity in the UK and the team at Everyone Active, pictured, is aiming to encourage the community to get active by offering free facilities and activities from 6am until 10pm.

Both centres will be offering a free trial to all non-members for the gym and the swimming pool all day. These free trials will also include group exercise classes, which can be booked on the day. These include such classes as BodyPump, yoga and pilates. There will also be free half hour personal training sessions between 9.30am to 12.30pm and 6pm until 9pm at Aqua Vale and 10am to 5.30pm at Swan Pool.

Everyone Active general manager, Jodie Morris, said: “We are excited to be throwing open our doors and welcoming local people to enjoy our fantastic facilities. From open to close, we will be offering something for everyone, no matter your age or ability.

“We are passionate about encouraging people to get active, and we are hugely supportive of National Fitness Day. We are really looking forward to seeing people come down with their friends and family to join in the fun.”

Visit www.everyoneactive.com