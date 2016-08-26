Dragon Slayers are ready for the Kop Hill

Risboro Garage are supporting the Risborough Rangers Football Team by helping them to build a soapbox for the Kop Hill Climb in September.

They are helping to supply a group of five U10’s players with parts as they build a handcrafted box cart, based on a 32 Sedan Hotrod and has taken over 50 hours build time. The garage has supplied all wood used, steering accessories and road wheels totalling around £250. The garage along with the five boys painted the finished cart in British racing green, and it is pictured.

The team have named themselves the ‘Dragon Slayers’ and are ready to take on the soap box challenge on September 17 and 18. The team are Joe and Evan, chassis builders, Charlie, exhaust system and spoiler, Luc, special effects and electronics, Oscar, engineering (brakes, wheels and steering). The drivers will be chosen on the first day of practice runs and three lucky drivers, the ones who travel furthest, will be selected to race on the Sunday.

Risboro Garage would like to wish the boys the best of luck.

Risboro Garages has also recently donated a new Honda 4x4 CRV Emergency Vehicle to the Princes Risborough First Responders and raised money for public access defibrillators for the local area.