Chance to quiz Friars boss David Stopps on music town vision

Members of the public will have their first chance to speak to David Stopps, from Friars Management Ltd, about his plans for the future of Aylesbury’s music scene. Mr Stopps will be at the White Swan on Saturday August 28 from 9pm.

Mr Stopps led a campaign for a statue to honour David Bowie who championed Aylesbury.

Bowie, who died in January, chose the town to showcase his Hunky Dory and Ziggy Stardust albums and referebces Aylesbury’s Market Square in the song Five Years.

A supporter of the town’s Friars Club, which was run by Mr Stopps, Bowie also encouraged other big names, such as Iggy Pop, Talking Heads, Blondie and The Ramones to play in Aylesbury.