Award for Aylesbury mum who completed Tour de Vale one year after operation on misshapen spine

A mum who was left with a misshapen spine has won an award after completing the Tour de Vale bike ride just a year after an operation on the injury.

Courageous Shelley Cleave, from Berryfields in Aylesbury completed the 25km route twelve months after a major operation on her spine, which she described as like an S-shape, following a road traffic accident in 2013.

The accident left Miss Cleave with serious spinal injuries which affected all aspects of her life including mobility and breathing.

She said: “At the time of last year’s Tour de Vale, I was in hospital having just had my spine fused with titanium rods and screws.

“Before my operation I couldn’t have walked a kilometre without needing lots of pain killers and my crutches.”

Miss Cleave started cycling as a way of getting back to full fitness after the operation, after she was inspired by her daughter Talia who completed last year’s 25km route in under three hours at the age of six.

She said: “I was apprehensive when I turned up for the start of the ride, but I had so much fun as soon as it got going.

“The atmosphere was amazing, there were so many friendly people.

“Talia and her dad sped off around the route, so my biggest challenge was keeping up with my seven year old.”

For her efforts, Miss Cleave was awarded the Tour de Vale Inspirational Endeavour award.

This is a new award given to an individual who takes part in the popular annual cycle race around Aylesbury Vale having shown courage and determination to get to the start line.

Miss Cleave said: “I’m so happy to receive this award.

“It’s made such a big difference to me.”