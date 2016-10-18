More fun fundraising for Ollie’s big appeal

Another week, another fundraising spectacular in aid of Ollie Gardiner.

The plucky 12-year-old, who needs to raise cash for pioneering brain tumour treatment to save his life, joined youngsters at John Colet School for their Wear It Blue day.

Pupils at the school have been doing their bit by wearing blue raising £1,209.57 through the mufti day and a Halloween stall selling goodies.

And that wasn’t all, scores of other shops, businesses and individuals including Hartwells and the Waterside Theatre (pictured) dug deep to contribute to the fighting fund, which currently stands at £117,255.

But more help is needed, and this week Ollie was back in hospital for more surgery to install a “Ommaya” brain reservoir and chemotherapy port. Then after a two week recovery, the treatment will begin.

To donate to Ollie’s fund go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/peteandjane-gardiner