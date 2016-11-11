MK Dons named in list of top 10 most hated clubs in world football

MK Dons have been named in a list of the top 10 most hated football clubs in the world by a national radio station.

Football by its very nature is all about opinions, and people certainly seem to have one about the city’s football team as MK Dons have been named in a ​talkSPORT list of the top 10 most hated clubs in world football: No. 7 - MK Dons​.​

MK Dons named on most hated list

Hard to believe? Well the Dons, currently managerless after Karl Robinson’s departure, are the seventh most hated club according to the the world’s biggest sports radio station.

They are in some esteemed company too, more hated than Celtic, Rangers, Barcelona and Russian side Zenit St Petersburg who are joint 10th, ninth and eighth place on the list respectively.

talkSPORT claim only Juventus, Millwall, Liverpool, German feather ruffling franchise RB Leipzig, Chelsea and Manchester United are more hated across the globe.

Explaining the Dons’ place on the list talkSPORT said: “When south west London club Wimbledon was moved 80 miles to Milton Keynes for financial reasons in 2003, taking the old club’s place in the Football League, a lot of anger was directed at the new club. AFC Wimbledon, formed out of the ashes of the old Wimbledon, hate them more than anyone.”

The two clubs will go head to head when they play each other at stadium:mk on Saturday, December 10th.

It is not clear how talkSPORT collated its list but we want to know what you think? Comment below or have your say on Twitter to @mk_citizen or on our Facebook page.

See the latest MK Dons football news and reports.