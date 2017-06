Ever fancied being a pantomime star?

Well your time to shine has arrived in the most magical panto of them all!

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre talent scouts are on the hunt for budding stars to perform in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs this Christmas.

Auditions for this year’s Junior Chorus and Senior Dancers are taking place at the theatre on Friday 21 July.

To register email panto@susandiane.co.uk