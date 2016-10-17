‘Miracle’ escape for driver after car hits fence after leaving M40

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service have released photos showing a driver’s lucky escape after a car hit a fence after leaving the M40 motorway yesterday morning (Sunday).

The driver walked away with only minor injuries after a car left the carriageway of the motorway between Junctions 10 and 11 at around 9am.

Debris from the car in a field after a serious accident just off the M40 motorway yesterday

Fire crews from Bicester, Banbury and Kidlington, plus the police and ambulance services all attended the scene.

The vehicle had left the carriageway approximately two miles north of junction 10 and had gone through a wooden fence, before coming to rest in the adjacent field.

Crew manager Chris Battle from Kidlington Fire Station said: “it is nothing short of a miracle that this driver received only minor injuries during the accident.

“When the car impacted with the fence, a fence post went through the windscreen and narrowly missed the driver.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the serious crash on the M40

“Fortunately there was no one else in the vehicle at the time of the accident or this could have had much more serious consequences.”

Station manager Dave Bray added: “It is likely that the inclement weather at the time had a part to play in the accident, and we are grateful that the driver was not seriously hurt as a result.

“The rain was very heavy at the time and had made driving conditions very treacherous.

“We remind drivers to drive to the conditions of the road and adjust their speed accordingly, enabling them to clearly see the road ahead, whilst increasing the gap between themselves and the vehicle in front to give them additional time to react.”